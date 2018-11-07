Nairobi acrobat Wendy Waeni adds Unicef Ambassador feather to hat

Young acrobat Wendy Waeni has been appointed as the Inspirational and Enthusiastic Young Champion Ambassador by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef).

The 12 year-old’s talent in gymnastics has captured the attention of head of states including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

In 2016, Mr Kagame hosted her to Rwanda to fulfill a promise of inviting her during his visit to Kenya.

“I am Proud to be appointed as a Inspirational & Enthusiastic Young Champion Ambassador by @unicef . This year’s World Childrens Day on 20th Nov 2018 we advocate a World where every child is in school to achieve their dreams,” tweeted Ms Waeni.

CONGRATULATIONS

Kenyans on Twitter showered her with praises as they congratulated her for her new role.

“Congratulations Wendy. Keep the Spirit the Sky is the only limit. So proud of you Daughter,” said gatjmv.

“I would wish to see you parents…. your amazing child I ever see … they raised you very different,” wrote mwaleric.

“You are an inspiration to many. Proud of you and keep the spirit.All the best in all walks of life,” tweeted Galgalo.

“Congratulations! May you candle shine ever bright and light more candles along the way as you inspire many. Best wishes and may yr efforts hv a ripple effect with youth coming after you shining thr candles even brighter because of you,” commented Wanjiros.

“Congratulations and may God see you through the noble course,” stated Mtemi_philip.

