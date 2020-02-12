Join our WhatsApp Channel
Mzee Moi laid to rest at his Kabarak home

By Hilary Kimuyu February 12th, 2020 1 min read

Retired president the late Daniel arap Moi has been laid to rest at his family home in Kabarak.

Moi was sent off with a 19-gun salute by the Kenya Defence Forces as a soloist played the Last Post.

The burial ceremony began early on Wednesday with a lengthy service at Kabarak University which extended into late afternoon.

The elaborate ceremony with military honours was attended by a host of political leaders in the country led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thousands of mourners from across the country also attended the occasion.

All the leaders who spoke at the ceremony lauded Moi for his long service to the nation and his glowing legacy.

