Mzee Moi has recovered but is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, his press secretary Lee Njiru has confirmed.

In a statement on Monday, Njiru said Mzee Moi is responding well to treatment and his doctors might discharge him before December.

RECOVERED

“Mzee Moi, who is being attended to by a team of medics led by his physician Dr David Silverstein, has recovered. But because of his old age, his doctors feel he should build up his energy before he can be discharged. His medical team is being extra cautious with his care to ensure a full recovery,” said Lee.

The retired president was re-admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on November 11, 2019, just two days after he was discharged.

At the time, Moi’s medical team, led by his physician Dr Silverstein gave him a clean bill of health and said he would be monitored from his Kabarnet home, Nairobi.

ADMITTED

This is now the fourth time that the former head of state, who turned 95 years in September, has been admitted to the hospital in less than two months.

According to Njiru, Moi has recurring chest complications that affects his breathing.

In March 2018, Mzee Moi was flown to Israel following “an uncomfortable knee.”

On January 27, 2017, he underwent minor surgery on the knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.