My journey: Law student by day, watchman by night and the struggle to become big shot lawyer – VIDEO

Peterson Moturi who is pursuing a diploma in law during the day, while also working as a watchman at night. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Imagine operating every day with bare minimum sleep for years. This has been the routine for Peterson Moturi who is pursuing a diploma in law during the day, while also working as a watchman at night.

The 28 year-old has been juggling work and studies for three years.

Moturi sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations twice as he lacked school fees to proceed to a higher learning instituton.

He arrived in Nairobi in 2014 after scoring a C plain in his second attempt.

‘SCHOLARSHIP’

“I did odd jobs like washing cars and mali mali and managed to raise the first Sh50,000 that I paid at the Kenya School of Law. I had to defer for a whole year as I was unable to raise more money until the then director at the school of law PLO Lumumba gave me a scholarship for my second year and recently my balance was cleared by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris through another scholarship,” Moturi told Nairobi News.

His meagre income as a watchman enables him to pay for a single room house in Pipeline Estate, on Mombasa Road, as well as buy food and pay bus fare while still supporting his younger siblings back at home in Nyamira County.

“After completing my diploma in March this year, I hope to get a better earning job that will enable me to afford fees for my law degree. I am also appealing to anyone out there who can give me a scholarship to assist as I am determined to enroll and finish a law degree then proceed to sit for bar examinations,” Moturi said.

Watch his full interview with Nairobi News.