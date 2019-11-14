Mwende Mwinzi wins as court rules she can’t be forced to renounce American citizenship

It was a win-lose situation for nominee for ambassadorial position Mwende Mwinzi on Thursday as the High Court ruled that she cannot be forced to renounce her American citizenship as it was acquired by birth

Justice James Makau, however, said the case she filed was premature because the process of her appointment had not been completed.

The judge said that she falls within the exception and protected by the Constitution and therefore cannot be forced to renounce her American citizenship.

He further said an ambassador is not a state officer but a public officer, being an appointee of the president.

She has been nominated as the Kenyan ambassador to South Korea.

