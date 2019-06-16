Why Mututho wants alcohol prices reduced





Former National Campaign against Drug Abuse (Nacada) Chairman John Mututho wants the prices of alcohol reduced.

According to Mututho, the increase in the price of alcohol in the 2019/20 budget will promote the production of cheap illicit brew.

CHEAP LIQUOR

Mututho wants the government to lower taxes imposed on approved alcoholic drinks which will make it affordable for the common mwananchi, hence reduce the consumption of cheap liquor which pose health hazard.

While addressing journalists in Nakuru, Mututho pointed out that cheap liquor has had negative impact on the general population and the increase in the price will only worsen the situation.

He has called upon the National Treasury Cabinet Secretray, Henry Rotich, and other stakeholders in the industry to work together to ensure the prices remain normal for the sake of saving lives of consumers.

UNSAFE BREWS

“The new policy will promote the use of unsafe traditional brews and development of harmful counterfeits. I totally disagree with the move to increase duty on alcohol,” The Standard quoted Mututho.

Among the highlights on the 2019/20 budget that will cost the country Sh 3.02 trillion is the increase on betting tax, boda boda insurance and alcohol prices.