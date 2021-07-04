Muturi” I’m the best bet to succeed Uhuru





National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has joined the growing list of people seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The senior politician, who was recently crowned spokesperson of the Gikuyu, Embu, and Meru Association (GEMA), says he’s garnered enough experience and is confident of doing a good job if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He spoke to religious leaders at his rural home in Embu on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

“I’m very clear in my mind that with your (religious leaders) support and prayers, we will be able to clinch the top seat,” he explained.

President Kenyatta has about a year remaining in office ahead of the August 2022 General elections.

Having been Head of State for almost a decade, Kenyatta is barred by the constitution from seeking another term in office.

Muturi, meanwhile, claims to have turned down several offers from politicians to be a running mate.

“I have a vision of a country that is ruled through discipline and order and I want to be the person who does that, you can’t do it when you are number two (deputy president). It can only be done when you are number one,” he added.

He also says he will soon start touring the country in a bid to sell his vision and woo voters.

The 67-year old has served as speaker of the National Assembly for the past nine years, in which he was effectively the third-placed in political command of the country.

Prior to that, he served as Siakago lawmaker and opposition chief whip.

Deputy President William Ruto, plus opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka are among others politicians considered serious presidential contenders.