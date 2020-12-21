Mutura, Badi make first out-of-office tour after swearing in

Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura (L) and NMS DG Mohammed Badi during a luncheon with more than 40 MCAs. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO

Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has wasted no time after being sworn in, making his first out-of-office task by inspecting ongoing construction of the Green Park Terminus.

This came shortly after signing budget warrants ending months-long Sh37.5 billion budget stalemate at the county.

Led by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi, Mutura was taken on a tour around the modern terminus before proceeding to a luncheon.

The two city leaders were accompanied by more than 40 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs), including the assembly’s leadership.

The team was taken through various facilities within the modern terminus which once complete will boast of a dispensary, nursing room, modern ablution block and washrooms, supermarket, police post and lounge to enhance comfort for travellers.

“Ahead of operationalisation of the terminus, the dispensary is already functional with the medical practitioners already having attended to six people,” said a statement from NMS.

Mr Badi said the Green Park terminus, which will act as a pick up and drop off point for commuter matatus plying Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road routes, was 85 percent complete.