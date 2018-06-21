Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow cabinet secretaries to engage in a charade in the midst of a contraband sugar issue.

The senator was referring to the contradicting statements by two cabinet secretaries with Interior’s Fred Matiang’i insisting that there was mercury found in contraband sugar samples while Industrialization’s Aden Mohamed said the sugar had no impurities.

The contradicting statements drew in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti who said investigations had revealed that there were traces of mercury and copper in the sugar.

Mutula wrote on Twitter, “The President should not allow this charade by his ministers. They cannot challenge the same Government they serve. What will the ordinary Kenyan do when the agencies of Government are so callous?”

GREATER GOOD

His sentiments were echoed by other Kenyans who said the government was failing in its major role of serving for the good of every Kenyan and instead focusing on individual interests.

Nasa strategist Joseph Semekha commented, “A government will normally have a position on public matters, this one is a ruling regime where there are only interests to defend, so they are actually doing quite well.”

Political analyst Benji Ndolo added, “No collective responsibility, Uhuru running a ramshackle outfit as we tell him and guide him daily for the greater good. So painful.”

Kenya Medical Association’s Simon Kigondu wrote, “Undeclared conflict of interest is a very bad and dangerous thing.”

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who has been leading anti-West Kenya Sugar Company demos while speaking on the same contradictions stated, “Now you begin to see my advice that we should think twice?”