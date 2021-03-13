Mutua wins ‘war of content’ war with Eric Omondi





After a war of words between the pair stretching back two years, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua appears to have won the battle to ensure comedian Eric Omondi shares only ‘clean’ content on his social media pages.

On Saturday, the KFCB boss said the popular comedian had apologized for airing what he described as ‘pornographic’ content on his social media pages.

Mutua added that Omondi, who was arrested last week in relation to this incident, had requested an out-of-court settlement.

He further warned Omondi to delete all the related content from his social media outlets or risk unspecified actions.

“We received an apology and request from Eric Omondi for an out-of-court settlement of the case against him, but apparently the explicit videos are still circulating on his social media platforms. The pornographic videos MUST be taken down by 8am Mon 15th March 2021 otherwise..” he posted.

Mutua’s fresh threats come a day after Omondi publicly apologized to him on Friday after spending the night behind bars together with his Wife Material show cast.

The crew was released on Friday morning from Central Police Station in Nairobi on a police bond after their dramatic arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Omondi and his 15 female cast members were all freed on Sh50,000 police bond but ordered to appear in court on Thursday, March 18, to face charges over alleged production of explicit content which was not authorized by KFCB.

“I have had a very long phone call with my very good friend Daktari Ezekiel Mutua and he is of the very strong opinion that Wife Material does not have to be dirty to sell. I completely agree with him and I have sent him a personal apology,” said Omondi.

The funnyman said although he had come under fierce criticism over the content, he regretted the whole idea behind the reality show was to entertain and bring East Africa together.

“In order to compete internationally, we need to put our best feet forward. The creative process can be long and tedious and whenever a new idea is born it comes with a lot of teething problems. We promise to be better and do better,” he added.

The comedian and his cast face years in jail for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.