Mutua: Time for fresh blood to lead Kenya





Machakos governor Alfred Mutua reiterates time is ripe for a new crop of politicians, himself included, to take over leadership of the country.

To further argue his case, the Maendeleo Chap Chap political party boss says a number of veteran politicians, whom he did not name, have had the chance to lead this country at some point but failed.

“We need better choices in the country and not the ones we have been given all the time. We don’t want to have the same leaders all the time,” he said.

“We’ve been used enough but in 2022 (general elections), let’s elect someone who has a development track record, will work for people, and has a vision for the country.”

He spoke at a membership registration drive for his political party in Nairobi.

Mutua who’s previously worked as a journalist and government spokesperson adds that his track record across two terms as governor shows that he is capable of delivering should he be elected president.

He faulted politicians eyeing the top seat for focusing on how to stop Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of selling their agenda to Kenyans.

“It is now time we stop talking about Ruto. We already know him and his history. Let us begin talking about policies we have for the country and Kenyans. Talking about him every time making him hog the headlines of newspapers and television is just making him more popular,” said Mutua.

But in a thinly veiled attack on the DP, the Machakos Governor hit out at a section of politicians crisscrossing the country selling slogans instead of their blueprint for the country.