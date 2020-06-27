Mutua seals off hospital after death of Covid-19 patients

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has closed Shalom Hospital in Athi River after an unidentified number of patients succumbed to the novel Covid-19.

The Governor, while declaring Shalom Hospital in Athi River, Machakos County as a no go zone, said the decision was arrived at after consultation with health officials and other stakeholders including the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council and the Director-General of Health.

“Last night, my Government, after consultations with the Kenya Medical practitioners & Dentists Council & the Director General of Health, SEALED off Shalom Hospital in Athi River following deaths of some patients due to covid-19,” the governor tweeted.

According to the governor, the patients might have contracted the deadly disease while at the facility adding that a health practitioner had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Hospital is now a quarantine facility and therefore no one is allowed to get in or leave the hospital,” he added.

He said the process of screening and testing for Covid-19 that has already started may take days.

He added that further decisions will be undertaken according to evaluation of the relevant agencies involved in the provision of health care and combating of Covid-19.

“I urge all Wananchi to be patient as we ensure all health facilities are safe so as to avoid hospital-based infections that were witnessed in places like New York and several Italian cities.”