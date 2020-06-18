Mutua responds to reports of spike in teenage pregnancies in Machakos

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has dismissed claims that the county has recorded more than 4,000 cases of teenage pregnancies during the period of the Covid-19.

Governor Mutua, who is serving his second term in office, said that the figure represents the number of times the pregnant minors have visited hospital and not the cases of teenage pregnancies.

NATIONAL PROBLEM

“I am shocked by the figures of teenage pregnancies reported. Even though the figures are less because the number of 4,000 represents multiple visits of pregnant girls to hospitals, even a single teenage pregnancy is unacceptable,” Mutua tweeted on Wednesday.

Terming the issue as a national problem, the governor said that during his teenage days they used to attend sexual education classes in church and at school.

TEENAGE SEX

“The education classes taught us to avoid promiscuity and protect ourselves from other vices and diseases. We all need to address this problem, coronavirus or no coronavirus,” he said.

He further said that it was unfair that boys who make the girls pregnant go on with their lives while the girls are stopped from pursuing their education.

“We also need to be reasonable and admit that even though there are grown men preying on teenage girls in Kenya, many young boys are boyfriends of their girl age mates and engage in teenage sex. Men who defile our girls need to be dealt with but we also need to talk to our sons,” he said.