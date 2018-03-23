A man pulls a handcart through a muddy road in Muthurwa Market. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

A fact-finding mission by officials from the Nairobi Security Team on Wednesday witnessed first-hand the dilapidated environment that traders in Nairobi’s Muthurwa Market operate in.

The visit by the team, led by the County Regional Coordinator Kangethe Thuku, was aimed at looking into concerns raised by vendors and traders in the market.

The market, which sits on more than 15 acres of land, has tenancy of an estimated 10,000 traders and vendors who operate various businesses, ranging from sale of foodstuffs, clothes, electrical appliances and motor vehicle spare parts.

But sanitation and security in the market are issues which have remained unaddressed over the years. Mountains of garbage, mostly from the groceries vendors, burst sewers and poor lighting at night are an eyesore in the market.

GOVERNMENT’S ASSURANCE

However, traders at the market can now rest assured that these challenges will soon be overcome following the government’s assurance.

“The state of this market is being looked into by the government to improve on the roads, garbage collection and security to curb crime within the market” said Mr Thuku while addressing a public baraza.

Muthurwa Hawkers Market Chairman Nelson Githaiga also asked the county government to relocate hawkers operating within the CBD to the market so as to enhance business and bring sanity back on the streets of Nairobi.

Other issues which were addressed during the fact-finding mission were illegal power connections, clearing of thick bushes within Kenya Railways field which have been a hideout for thugs, upgrading of the nearby police post to a police station and rehabilitation of the three flyovers to allow pedestrians easy access to the market.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus