Mutahi Kagwe faces the nation…with some good news

March 19th, 2020 1 min read

Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday faced the nation with some good news on the coronavirus pandemic.

First, the CS said the number of confirmed cases in Kenya remains seven.

“All the seven Covid-19 patients are doing well. In the last 24 hours we have screened and tested 8 more cases which have all turned out negative,” he said.

He said in total, Kenya has screened 600,000 people since the outbreak.

“We have screened over 600,000 people. We have tested 172 people out of which seven have turned positive. We have begun testing whether any of the patients has turned negative,” he said.

More to follow

 

