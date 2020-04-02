Mutahi Kagwe: 2 more Covid-19 patients dead – VIDEO

Kenya has lost two more patients of Covid-19 bringing the total number of casualties in the country to three.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the two deaths were recorded in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The CS said 662 samples had been analysed and 29 had tested positive bringing the country’s tally to 110, a Congolese national being one of them

“Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans and 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110,” CS Kagwe said.

He said that 13 were male and 16 females; 23 were from designated quarantine aged between 16-64 years old.

The government has since placed all the 29 people in isolation facilities.

“I appeal to those in quarantine to keep social distances because those around them could easily be positive,” said the CS.

The two patients who succumbed to the virus were from Nairobi and Mombasa to the pandemic bringing the total number of deaths in the country to three.

Last week, a 66-year-old man died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. He had underlying health issues.