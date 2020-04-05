Join our Telegram Channel
Museveni tells Ugandans they are allowed to use latrines during lockdown, sets social media ablaze

By Sylvania Ambani April 5th, 2020 2 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has received harsh criticism online for suggesting to Ugandans that, during the lockdown, they are still allowed to use latrines located outside their houses.

Museveni tweeted saying that the lockdown does not necessarily mean that individuals should be confined in their houses 24 hours.

Her urged Ugandans to step out in their compounds if the weather becomes hot and also use latrine toilets outside, since most homes in Uganda do not have toilets inside.

“I think I was misunderstood when I said people should stay home. I did not mean you should be confined indoors. You are allowed to enjoy your compound if it’s hot or even go to the latrine outside. Besides most of our homes don’t have toilets inside,” Museveni tweeted.

On March 31, the Head of State ordered a 14 day lockdown in Uganda in measures, he said, will help the country curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier he had suspended the use of public transport for the same period including closure of all shopping malls and boarder points.

Here is his post:

And here is a sample of responses on social media:

 

— Papa Himuselefu!!!!!!!! (@Bulumacleo) April 3, 2020

