Museveni tells Ugandans they are allowed to use latrines during lockdown, sets social media ablaze

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has received harsh criticism online for suggesting to Ugandans that, during the lockdown, they are still allowed to use latrines located outside their houses.

Museveni tweeted saying that the lockdown does not necessarily mean that individuals should be confined in their houses 24 hours.

Her urged Ugandans to step out in their compounds if the weather becomes hot and also use latrine toilets outside, since most homes in Uganda do not have toilets inside.

“I think I was misunderstood when I said people should stay home. I did not mean you should be confined indoors. You are allowed to enjoy your compound if it’s hot or even go to the latrine outside. Besides most of our homes don’t have toilets inside,” Museveni tweeted.

On March 31, the Head of State ordered a 14 day lockdown in Uganda in measures, he said, will help the country curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier he had suspended the use of public transport for the same period including closure of all shopping malls and boarder points.

If a whole president can say homes don’t have latrines and for the past 30 years you’ve been in power it shows that you’re incompetent, irresponsible and just a mere orangutan. Provide sanitation or exit power for youthful leadership. @HEBobiwine — Bonface Lumbasi (@bonlumbasi) April 3, 2020

Ghai!! Musakhulu. You mean you have scared the people of Uganda from even going to the latrine. 😂😂😂 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 3, 2020

He empathized it that you are free to move around your home . — 𝐉𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐍 (@jordanshirumat2) April 3, 2020

I am from Zambia and shocked to see a whole entire president tweeting about toilets and latrines, very embarrassing indeed — Dennis Chabala (@DennisChabala) April 3, 2020

Ugandans in their houses before this tweet was made 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KwlM7HlAuP — Papa Himuselefu!!!!!!!! (@Bulumacleo) April 3, 2020

Why am i rolling on the floor with laughter😂😂😂😂

You mean people weren't visiting the toilet sir? — Olly viah (@ollyviah) April 3, 2020