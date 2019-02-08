Museveni rejects proposal to market curvy women to attract tourists

Kim Kardashian autographs a shoe for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni as Rapper Kanye West (L) looks on when they paid a courtesy call at State House, Entebbe, Uganda October 15, 2018. PHOTO : PPU

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has rejected a proposal to market curvy and sexy Ugandan women as tourism products.

The Head of State says he would not allow young girls to expose their bodies.

He spoke while addressing journalists in Kampala on Wednesday after the Presidential Investors Round Table discussions.

NO JUSTIFICATION

Museveni said the proposal has never been endorsed by Cabinet and that there was no justification for tourists to visit Uganda to purposely look at beautiful women.

“This is not a Cabinet decision,” said Museveni. “People should not come here to see women. I do not like the idea that we are marketing our women for tourism.”

“I have also seen the pictures of curvy women displaying themselves. One of those women in the photos is a sharp-shooter. Anne Mungoma is a markswoman who used to represent the police for shooting at the Olympics,” he added.

The proposal to add curvy and sexy Ugandan women as a new tourist attraction has attracted condemnation from other sections of the public.