Museveni extends Covid-19 lockdown in Uganda

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has extended the country’s lockdown over the coronavirus by 21 days.

This lockdown period will now continue from April 15, to May 5.

President Museveni made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing the nation on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

“The government has decided to keep the stay-home decision for another 21 days starting tomorrow. This is meant to allow us to study the situation longer. All previous measures still stand,” he said.

He noted that although only 54 out of the total 5,664 samples tested returned positive results for the Covid-19 disease, it is too early to rule that Uganda is free from the deadly virus.