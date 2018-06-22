Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | EVANS HABILElgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to fight for Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, a target in the ongoing crackdown by ODM on rebel MPs.

ODM wrote to the National Assembly Speaker on Thursday seeking to remove Jumwa from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Murkomen, a tweet on Friday, stated that Ms Jumwa is protected by the constitution and that her declaration to support deputy president William Ruto in 2022 should not be used to vilify her.

Twitter users however descended on Murkomen, asking why he could not use the same constitution to defend Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter who was ejected by Jubilee party from the Labour and Social Welfare Committee.