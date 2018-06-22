Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to fight for Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, a target in the ongoing crackdown by ODM on rebel MPs.

ODM wrote to the National Assembly Speaker on Thursday seeking to remove Jumwa from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Murkomen, a tweet on Friday, stated that Ms Jumwa is protected by the constitution and that her declaration to support deputy president William Ruto in 2022 should not be used to vilify her.

The fact that we are even discussing about any punishment to be meted on Hon.Aisha Jumwa for having a handshake 🤝 with DP William Ruto is just simply a travesty. For the record Commisioner Jumwa is going nowhere.She is protected by the Constitution.We shall defend her rights — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 22, 2018

Twitter users however descended on Murkomen, asking why he could not use the same constitution to defend Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter who was ejected by Jubilee party from the Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

If the constitution couldn’t protect Keter…tafakari — jobe were (@jobewere) June 22, 2018

What did you guys do to Alfred Keter? You are worse than ODM. And btw, Juma didn’t just shake hands(and for the record you opposed the handshake btwn Raila and Uhuru) with DP, she promised loyalty. — Nchoe Richard (@richard_nchoe) June 22, 2018

Tell us what the constitution says about campaigning for another party or promoting other party’s argenda. Tell us what you did to Keter and Serem? Anyway I don’t support her removal but she aught not to chest chump because of few coins. — Calystus Murunga (@MurungaCalystus) June 22, 2018

Tell us what the constitution says about campaigning for another party or promoting other party’s argenda. Tell us what you did to Keter and Serem? Anyway I don’t support her removal but she aught not to chest chump because of few coins. — Calystus Murunga (@MurungaCalystus) June 22, 2018

You were very excited when @Wetangulam was replaced as senate minority leader as an effect of https://t.co/Cj9QQDk49R because Aisha has join your team u vow to defend her…Hon Murkomen lightening that will strike u one day,is still making press ups ! — mulemberevolt (@mulemberevolt) June 22, 2018

Aisha Juma should just resign and seek re-election on URP ticket — Mandela Onchwati 🇰🇪 🇿🇦 (@mandelaonchwati) June 22, 2018