Murkomen lectures Uhuru over Ruto ‘assassination’ plot – VIDEO

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen at the weekend lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta over the deteriorating state of security in the country.

Speaking during the burial of former Member of County Assembly for Kabyego Ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County at his home in Tenderwa village Murkomen appeared to lay the blame on President Kenyatta’s government for the MCA’s death.

Kiptire, who was also Murkomen’s personal assistant, was abducted on June 21 by people who identified themselves as police officers and a day later his body was found dumped at Kamatira Forest, West Pokot County with a head injury.

“Benson is an indictment to the government to which I serve and to which I campaigned for. If another government was in power, Benson would not be in that casket. It’s painful but it’s true,” Murkomen said.

ASSASSINATED

“My message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, and I’m very clear in my mind, security will not be managed in the country through assassination and extra judicial killings, it won’t solve any problem in this country,” said Murkomen.

“We should not allow people who run our security system in the country to accept a procedure that is a shortcut to solving problems, it is not going to be right. This is not a way to run this nation,” he further said.

Murkomen went on to claim the former ward representative, was assassinated over his stand on banditry attacks.

ARRESTED

“Kiptire was actually assassinated. The people who were expected to protect him are the ones who killed him. The people who wanted him dead do not believe in the rule of law,” said Mr Murkomen.

Murkomen’s sentiments come at a time when the Jubilee Party appears to be divided right down the middle over an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

The claims have so far seen four Cabinet Secretaries summoned and interrogated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the arrest of blogger and former State House operative Dennis Itumbi.