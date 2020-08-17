Murkomen makes painful admission on James Orengo’s revolution ‘prophecy’





Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday made a painful admission that his Siaya counterpart James Orengo’s ‘prophecy’ on revolutions had finally come to pass.

Murkomen, who has since transformed from a Jubilee government loyalist, to a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, admitted that in deed ‘revolutions eat their own chldren’ as had once been predicted by Orengo.

The legislator spoke in relation to what he claimed was intimidation of some senators by the State.

“Orengo, you told us in this house that revolution eats its own children and yes, it has devoured and thrown me to the backbench but it will come for you next that you are in a position of power,” said an animated Murkomen.

In a quick rejoinder however, Orengo clarified that the comments he made were to serve as a general warning to everyone, himself included.

“When I said revolutions eat their own children, I did not exclude myself. I know the day will come and I know what to do,” he responded.

In January 2017, Orengo warned Senators against passing what he believed were draconian electoral laws, arguing that the government could turn on them in the future once they lose favour with the powers that be.

After the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, Murkomen and other allies of Deputy President William Ruto have found themselves out of favour with the state and the once strong defenders of the Uhuru-Ruto union have become bitter critics of the president and his administration.