Murkomen disowns bet after Gor loses to Everton – VIDEO

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has disowned a bet he placed on Gor Mahia’s possible loss to Everton in a friendly match.

In a bet with one member of the Propesa comedy group a week ago, Senator Murkomen pledged to buy balls for 10 schools to boost young talents if Gor lost to Everton.

On the other hand, the comedian would purchase balls and sports kits for five local teams if Gor won.

If the match ended in a draw, the two would still proceed to fulfill their promise.

RUSHED TO FACEBOOK

However, on Tuesday night, as it seemed clear that Gor Mahia was headed for a defeat, the senate majority leader rushed to Facebook to disown the bet.

He claimed to have been ambushed with the bet and he did not have enough time to think it through.

“My friend Propesa, I remember you ambushed me the other day in a restaurant and purported to have agreed with me on some bet between Gor Mahia and Everton. I want to make it very clear that I was not given time to think through that bet. You mobilized a number of people, so in law we can say I was under duress and undue influence. So for that reason, your bet will not stand,” the senator said in a video clip.

“This is not the Gor Mahia I expected to play with Everton and we must revisit the things we talked about and I can’t even remember what it was all about. My friend, if you are celebrating because of the 4-0, I want to tell you now and clearly that I have instructed my lawyers to look into all the circumstances that led to that unfortunate situation at a popular restaurant in Nairobi,” Mr Murkomen stated.