Why Murkomen is now demanding for Kinoti’s sacking





Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is demanding for the immediate sacking of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mr George Kinoti.

The Senator wants the DCI sacked over what he has termed as biased investigations. Murkomen has also recommended the establishment of an independent institution to tackle corruption.

He also faulted the top most sleuth in the country for leaking information to the media even before the subjects are grilled.

INVESTIGATIONS

“Even before he has started the investigations he has sent a message to the media, even before he has summoned a person he has already sent the questions to the media,” Murkomen has claimed.

Mr Murkomen gave the example of National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich’s recent grilling by the DCI.

“Tuliambiwa Rotich ataenda kuulizwa maswali 300, mimi nilifikiria ni propaganda tukikuja kuona maswali ni 300 (We were told that Rotich will be asked 300 questions, I thought it was just propaganda but I later saw that indeed the questions were 300),” said the senator.

WAR ON CORRUPTION

Mr Murkomen further asked the DCI to follow the law and let the suspects be implicated by evidence and not malice.

He claimed that some politicians have been visiting Mr Kinoti to plan how to frame their political opponents.

Mr Murkomen also said that he is aware that Mr Kinoti has been calling for him to be investigated for his alleged connection to corruption.