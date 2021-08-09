Murkomen backs ‘spiritual’ Mutua

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Dr Ezekiel Mutua during a past interview at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has defended ousted Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, saying that he gave a lifeline to the board.

Via a post on Twitter, Murkomen said the KFCB was not known to anyone and was despised before the ‘moral cop’ took over its leadership.

“Like prophet Ezekiel whom he is named after, Ezekiel Mutua breathed life to the dry bones of Film Classification Board an institution that was hitherto unknown & despised. Though we have all fallen short of God’s glory, every parent wishes their children would be what Mutua preaches,” he tweeted.

Like prophet Ezekiel whom he is named after,Ezekiel Mutua breathed life to the dry bones of Film Classification Board an institution that was hitherto unknown&despised.Though we have all fallen short of Gods glory,every parent wishes their children would be what Mutua preaches — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 8, 2021

Mutua was last week asked to proceed on terminal leave and an acting CEO appointed, two months to the expiry of his term.

Christopher Wambua, the director of public communications at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) was appointed acting KFCB CEO for a period of two months.

Reports indicated that Mutua’s removal from office could be due to an ongoing investigation by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) regarding claims of irregular payments made to him by KFCB, during his tenure as CEO.

In a letter dated May 6, 2021, EACC wrote to the KFCB Chairman seeking documents and information to aid with the investigation against Mutua and another Board Member named Gathoni Kungu.

Some of the documents sought by EACC included personal files of the two officers, payslips and payment vouchers for monies paid to the two officers, and HR policy on salary increment among others.

“Our Commission is investigating allegations of irregular payments of salaries and allowances to the institution’s CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua and a Board Member Ms Gathoni Kungu…Our officer Dr Mnjala and F. Abdi will be available to receive the documents and record a statement,” EACC’s statement read in part.

Mutua has since switched to a spiritual mode, uncharacteristically sharing Bible verses on his Twitter pages.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And Wisdom to know the difference! pic.twitter.com/0JXYSbax5r — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 8, 2021

“And in these days of emotional tension, when the problems of the world are gigantic in extent and chaotic in detail, give us penetrating vision, broad understanding, power of endurance and abiding faith, and save us from the paralysis of crippling fear.” Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/MEPAPNvyQn — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 8, 2021