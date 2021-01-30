Murder suspect’s girlfriend in trouble





A Makadara court has allowed Police to detain a businesswoman found living with a murder suspect for one week.

Ms. Beatrice Wairimu Mwaniki is accused of providing accommodation to her boyfriend Charles Angana for the period he was wanted for the murder of Alice Ndinda Musembi alias Margaret Muthoni Muchemi.

The deceased was burnt beyond recognition inside her bedroom in a rental house in Njiru, Nairobi – on January 21.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says Mwaniki is a person of interest owing to the fact that Angana was living in her house after the incident.

In an affidavit, detective corporal Nicholas Gikundi of Kayole DCI offices said Ms. Mwaniki may assist in recovering the deceased’s phone which was taken while the deceased body burnt.

“I need more time to trace and record statements from all witnesses, take the respondent (Mwaniki) for mental assessment, get M-PESA statement of the deceased as it is suspected she may have conspired with Angana to have transferred money from the deceased’s account of their choice,” Gikundi said.

The detective has also obtained orders directing mobile telephone services provider Safaricom Limited and a bank where the deceased held an account to furnish him with transaction details of both M-PESA account and bank account.

In the affidavit, Gikundi said Angana is still admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after attempting suicide at the time of his arrest on January 27.

He had attempted to slit his throat with a knife but detectives persuaded him not to.

The suspect visited the deceased to resolve their differences and she sent away her workers to remain with the suspect in the house alone.

Neighbours later saw fire inside her house after Angana allegedly set her on fire.

Post mortem report indicates she had been cut on the neck and was tied from behind before she was set on fire. Detectives believe the suspect burnt the deceased to conceal the evidence of the slit throat.

Ms. Mwaniki will return to court on February 2.

The orders were granted by chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

KaMs Mwaniki will be held at Kayole police station.