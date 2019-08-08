Murder suspect on the run after breaching tight security at police station

A murder suspect is on the run after staging a daring escape on Tuesday from Ongata Rongai Police Station where he was being held.

The suspect, Wilfred Makori, arrived at the police station on Monday August 5, 2019 from the Kajiado GK Prison, where he was in remand.

He spent the night at the police station pending an appearance in court the next day.

BREAK OUT

But on Tuesday morning, as he was getting ready for his court case, Makori broke out from the station even as police officers kept guard.

Commenting on the incident, Kajiado North OCPD, Joseph Mwiki, said he is not ruling out possible collusion between his officers and the suspect.

“We have launched investigations which will reveal how he escaped and also which action will be taken on those involved,” said Mwiki.

ESCAPED

However, the police boss said no law was flawed by moving the suspect from the prison to the police station as he awaited to be taken to court.

The suspect was arrested over the murder of Agnes Makena, a businesswoman whose body was found buried in her compound six days after she went missing early this year.

Her family members were on Tuesday at the court waiting for the suspect to be brought in but were surprised when they were told the suspect had escaped.