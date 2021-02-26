Murathe: We will soon expel Ruto





Deputy President William Ruto will soon be kicked out of Jubilee, the ruling party’s hierarchy has indicated.

Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe publicly made this threat during a television interview on Thursday. He clarified there will soon be an ‘eviction party’ at the ‘Hutsler Mansion’.

The Hutsler mansion is a name used to refer to the DP’s official residence in Nairobi.

“The eviction at the Hutsler mansion is loading. That one you can take to the bank,” said Murathe, who is considered among the decision-makers in the political outfit.

Not yet done, Murathe also suggested the DP will be impeached.

“We have the numbers to impeach (him). These other guys always talk about numbers and sometimes we think they talk about phone numbers. Every time you have something in the House that needs numbers tallied they will lose. So you wonder what numbers they keep talking about,” Murathe boasted.

And to perhaps test the waters, Murathe says Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany will be the first one to be kicked out of the political outfit on Monday. Murathe accused Kositany of publicly campaigning for a candidate of another political outfit (read the United Democratic Alliance) contrary to the political parties act.

Meanwhile, Ruto’s possible expulsion from Jubilee summarises a union with President Uhuru Kenyatta that has turned ugly after a rosy start.

Just this past week, President Kenyatta dared his Deputy to resign instead of criticizing his government in public

The DP’s political allies including Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and Aden Duale, have also been kicked out of parliamentary positions in the past few months.