Munya tackles Ichung’wa hard, then deletes anti-Ruto tweet

By Amina Wako December 14th, 2019 1 min read

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has deleted a tweet response in which he implied that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa gets his inspirations from Deputy President William Ruto.

The Trade CS was responding to a tweet he was tagged by the Kikuyu legislator on the plight of milk farmers.

In his tweet, Ichung’wah had commented on an article by the Daily Nation that stated that farmers in Nyandarua were pouring out their milk over low prices and lack of access to markets.

“These farmers will need school fees in January. They depend on their produce for the same. After the floods there’s likely to be a drought. This produce could save lives then @PeterMunya @EugeneLWamalwa” Ichung’wa tweeted.

According to the article the heavy rains being witnessed across the country had made it difficult for farmers to access the market because roads have become impassable.

However, an unimpressed Munya was not amused by Ichung’wah’s assertions and landed a merciless punch.

The CS told off the Jubilee MP instead telling him to direct his comments at the Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

CS Peter Munya’s tweet in response to MP Kimani Ichung’wa that was later deleted. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Not the one to back down, Ichung’wa hit back, telling Munya to keep his feelings out and address the matter at hand.

Netizens who also waded in asked Ichung’wah to seek a solution to the plight of farmers.

 

