Munya tackles Ichung’wa hard, then deletes anti-Ruto tweet

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has deleted a tweet response in which he implied that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa gets his inspirations from Deputy President William Ruto.

The Trade CS was responding to a tweet he was tagged by the Kikuyu legislator on the plight of milk farmers.

In his tweet, Ichung’wah had commented on an article by the Daily Nation that stated that farmers in Nyandarua were pouring out their milk over low prices and lack of access to markets.

“These farmers will need school fees in January. They depend on their produce for the same. After the floods there’s likely to be a drought. This produce could save lives then @PeterMunya @EugeneLWamalwa” Ichung’wa tweeted.

These farmers will need school fees in January.They depend on their produce for the same. After the floods there’s likely to be a drought.This produce could save lives then ⁦@PeterMunya⁩ ⁦@EugeneLWamalwa⁩ pic.twitter.com/1SJauBd60F — KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) December 13, 2019

According to the article the heavy rains being witnessed across the country had made it difficult for farmers to access the market because roads have become impassable.

However, an unimpressed Munya was not amused by Ichung’wah’s assertions and landed a merciless punch.

The CS told off the Jubilee MP instead telling him to direct his comments at the Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Not the one to back down, Ichung’wa hit back, telling Munya to keep his feelings out and address the matter at hand.

Netizens who also waded in asked Ichung’wah to seek a solution to the plight of farmers.

A true leader would be seeking solutions. But just like your peers you've chosen post here and point fingers. You chair a committee that can push for changes in the sector but you would rather spend a whole week, moths politicking. You can do better than this — Stephen Mwaniki (@SM_Ngatia) December 13, 2019

Why tag Munya instead of Mwangi Kiunjuri? What are you doing in Parliament if you can bring a motion in Parliament that can help the farmers! — KARITHI JOHN (@kajohhnie) December 13, 2019