They say labour pains cannot be compared to anything and only a mother who has undergone it who knows how it feels like.

Well, Nairobi mums have attempted to demystify the experience of labour pains by sharing some of the craziest things they ever did in the labour wards.

This after one mom asked on Kilimani Udaku Zone closed Facebook page, “Ebu leteni those weird things ulifanya during labour pain.”

The women narrated their ordeals that included walking around the ward nude and hurling insults at their significant others.

One mum wrote, “Nilikuwa bubu nkaanza kuongea na sign kaa polisi wa traffic lakini kwa muda.”

Another one wrote, “Nilivuta trouser ya doc na alikuwa amesag karibu ianguke ndo anitoe maji.”

“Praying in more than four languages, hadi nurses wakasema God hears her prayers indeed!” another mum narrated.

“Kutoa nguo zote na kutembea tuputupu hospital corridors!” another commented.

“Nilijiombea nikaokoka, nikaanza kuombea wengine waokoke, kabla nimalizie ward mzima nikaskia pheeeew maji+totoo+placenta zote nje!” another reccounted.

“Nilipiga nduru nikasema sitawai rudia but doc akanishow bado Dec utarudi hapa tu madam na ni January huku nikitusi bae wangu, what a day!!” exclaimed another mum.

“Nilipandilia curtain rails huko juu na nikahang huko bila kushuka chini ati ndio nipimwe cervix imefunguka hadi wapi,” another wrote.

“Kuingia chini ya bed labda huko uchungu itakua haiko… wazimu walai,” a mum commented.

“😂😂😂 kufukuza huzzy kwa labour ward juu alikua ananisugua mgongo pole pole,” another one wrote.

“Mi nilikua naumwa hadi naskia kucheka, nilicheka for 3 good dayz bila kuongea na nikashinda nikijipima weight,” another mum narrated.

“Nilikata dredrocks zangu one by one,” another stated.