PHOTO | FILE

A secondary school girl died during a failed abortion as her mother watched helplessly at a backstreet clinic in Sagana town, Kirinyaga County.

Police say the mother, on seeing her daughter who was on mid-term holiday die in the hands of the quack, fled from the clinic and went into hiding.

The said quack was arrested at his clinic on Thursday by police, while the body was transferred to a morgue in the neighbouring Murang’a County awaiting postmortem examination.

Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri ,who visited the scene, directed County health officials to be extra vigilant to eradicate such incidents in future.

The girl is said to have first been taken to a back street clinic in Murang’a town where the ‘doctor’ was unable to carry out the illegal operation.

ABORTION EXPERT

“It was after the first ‘doctor’ was unable to carry out the abortion that he referred the mother to his Sagana counterpart said to be an expert in the field leading to her death,” a police source who did not wish to be identified said.

Police have embarked on a man hunt for the mother while the said clinic was closed down by the County Public Health Officials.

Led by the County Director of Public Health Evans Kago, the officials said the suspect had been running the facility illegally without a license.

“The facility does not meet the required health standards nor does its owner have the necessary medical qualifications to operate the clinic but since police have been able to arrest him, we will ensure he does not carry out his illegal and criminal activities in this county again,” Kago said.