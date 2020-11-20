Multimedia University students protest, block road in row with administration

Police quelling riots by MMU students who had bloekce Magadi Road. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Police quelling riots by MMU students who had blocked Magadi Road. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT





Motorists using Magadi Road were on Friday morning caught up in demonstrations by students from Multimedia University (MMU) in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

According to students who spoke to Nairobi News, the students took to the streets to protest the postponement of their examinations by the MMU management.

“The admin postponed the exams without consulting. The student leaders are getting suspended when they try to voice their issues,” claimed one of the students.

Commuters coming from Ongata Rongai and Kiserian and heading to Nairobi were the most affected after the students blocked the road with rocks and lit bonfires.

Motorists were forced to use the newly tarmacked Gataka road after students started stoning vehicles that dared to pass near their gate along Magadi road.

“MMU students blocking Magadi road and stoning cars…..gridlock. Most motorists are forced to use Gataka Road to get to and from Nairobi,” one motorist posted on Twitter.

What’s up at Multimedia university? pic.twitter.com/mJypVTB3fr — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) November 20, 2020

Anti-riot police were forced to lob teargas canisters to repulse the rioting students and restore normal traffic on the busy road.

PLEASE AVOID MAGADI ROAD!! Cars are being stoned by rioters at multimedia university. — 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚'𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞🌶 (@nyxwanga) November 20, 2020