‘Mulmulwas’ rejects job offer from DP Ruto – VIDEO





The war of words between West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo and Dennis Kapchok popularly know as Mulmulwas has taken a new twist after the Deputy President Dr William Ruto offered the latter a job.

This is after West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo described Mr Kapchok as jobless and idle in a viral video.

“Kijana fupi, amenona, round; huwezi jua tumbo ni wapi na mgongo ni wapi… Hana kazi, hana kazi,” said Lonyangapuo .

Kapchok, a former MCA aspirant, had questioned the county chief on his deputy Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang who lives and works as medical expert in the US.

Speaking on Friday at Tamkal Secondary school in West Pokot County, Dr Ruto, who had earlier shaken hands with him Mr Kapchoka, said he would secure a job for “Mulmulwas” on condition that he must stop opposing the county government’s development work.

The deputy president, however, did not reveal the exact job he would give Mr Kapchoka.

“I heard your governor complaining about one Mulmulwas, who hails from your neighbourhood here. The governor said Mulmulwas is jobless. I want to say this, I’ll get Mulmulwas a job. He, however, must stop opposing the [county] government in its bid to bring development in the area. He must refrain. His work shouldn’t entail stopping the construction of a sewerage system somewhere within the county. That is not work; that is stupidity. If he wants [to do something meaningful], he should look for a job, and I am ready to help him get a job. Opposing the government shouldn’t be Mulmulwas’ priority. Actually, he should really watch his step,” said the deputy president to much applause by the West Pokot crowd.

JOBLESS

In March this year, Mr Kapchok came out to vehemently deny Governor Lonyangapuo’s claim that he [Kapchok] is jobless.

“I do advocacy work, I do research and I am a consultant in resource mobilization,” he told NTV on March 29.

However speaking to the Daily Nation Mr. Kapchok turned down the DP’s job offer saying that his grievances were not about being offered a job “ I didn’t apply for any job. I appreciate the offer but I doubt if I will take the job. My fight against fundamental issues on impunity, corruption and misuse of resources in the County cannot be reduced to job.The sewage project has a lot of interest Kapchok who calls himself the acting senator of the County insisted that he was pushing for serious things to help West Pokot residents .

But the politician, who officially launched Mulmulwas movement in the county, accused the DP and Governor Lonyangapuo of trying to divert attention from the real issues.

“It is not about Dennis Kapchok alone,” said Kapchok.

“The DP was misled because we are not rejecting the water sewage project but the due process should be followed. There was no public participation,” he said

Kapchok, who vied for MCA seat on a KANU ticket in the August 8, 2017 general election, said he was offended at first when he heard the governor describe him as plump.

“When I heard the governor describing me using such words, I felt bad at first because that is body-shaming and it is not right. Anyway, at the end of the day, I laughed it off,” Kapchok told NTV.

The politician, who has declared interest for the senators seat in the county, said he often asked people if they could visually separate his back from the stomach, and the respondents always answered him in the affirmative.

“I tell them: Can you see my stomach, they say ‘yes’; can you see my back, they say ‘yes’. So, what is the problem?” posed Kapchok.

The married man said his children also knew about the “kijana fupi, round” tag, but were unaware that the governor used those words to describe him.

“When I went home, I found my little boy and girl telling me: ‘Baba, umeskia [governor akisema] kijana fupi, amenona, round’? They did not know who was who,” said Kapchok.