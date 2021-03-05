Mulamwah: Ezekiel Mutua doesn’t keep his word





Online comedian Kendrick Mulamwah has reignited his ‘beef ‘with Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the comedian says Mutua promised to appoint him an ambassador of clean content but failed to keep his word.

It comes a month after Mulamwah called out Mutua for failing to deliver on his promise a year later.

Mutua made the promise at a time Mulamwah contemplated quitting comedy due to cyberbullying that had taken a toll on him.

After Mulamwah called him out, Mutua claimed the promise was squashed after his team did a background check and discovered he wasn’t as clean as they thought.

Mutua also noted that the promise was personal and had nothing to do with his office.

Reigniting their back and forth, Mulamwah insists he expected better from the civil servant.

“Mutua is an opportunist, he loves to be part of a moment. When he made the promise and asked me to call him, I tried for a whole year to get him to him. He was always dodgy. When I finally found him he asked me to do a video praising him for helping me out. I did but also included other people who were supportive of me at the time. When I sent him the video, he declined. He wanted it to be all about him.” Mulamwah explained.

But what of the background check, the basis in which Mutua noted as the chief reason for his rescinding the decision?

“When he made the promise, people on Twitter started posting my old skits long before I was famous. We talked about it and Mutua said he wasn’t going to judge me with what I had done in the past only for him to turn around after I failed to heed his request.” Mulamwah adds.