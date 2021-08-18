Mukhisa Kituyi reacts to sex-tape





Mukhisa Kituyi has side-stepped questions on an alleged sex tape involving him, suggesting instead that Kenyans should, focus on his capabilities as a leader and possible future president.

In an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Kituyi insisted he will not lower the debate on his presidential bid to matters which he said are not relevant.

He further suggested that Kenyans should only judge him on the basis of his integrity.

Kituyi, who has announced his interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 general elections, recently hogged media headlines after footage showing him in a compromise position made the rounds on social media.

“I believe personal integrity issues are important in the choice of leaders across the board. Kenyans should only judge me on the basis of my integrity and how I deal with failed national challenges. Do I compromise the security and integrity of my country, that is the basis of being judged by Kenyans,” he said.

“I do not want to go and lower the debate of my candidature below my neck. What I want to build is who Kituyi is and what he can do for this country. I will sustain a campaign nationally of dignity and respect even for my opponents,” he added.

He refuted claims made by blogs that the video was leaked by his political opponents to tarnish his image.

“That is a manufactured story. I have not given any such statements to any media outlet or any individual whatsoever,” Mr. Kituyi said.