Financial constraints seem to be slowly creeping into former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s household, barely seven months after he was toppled from power.

This after Zimbabwean media reported that Mugabe’s stepson is facing eviction from his house over claims that he has failed to pay rent over the past three years.

Businessman Russell Goreraza, who is Grace Mugabe’s son from her first marriage, is accused of owing landlords $65,801 (about Sh6.5 million) in rent arrears for a property in the capital Harare’s upmarket suburb of Highlands.

HIGH LIFE

Lawyers for the property owners – the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council – have applied to the High Court to evict Goreraza.

“The claim is for the eviction of the defendant (Goreraza) and all those claiming occupation through him and payment of sum $65,801 being arrears rentals payable between the parties. In breach of terms of the agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals from March 2015 to March 2018. Despite demands, the defendant failed to, refused or neglected to pay the arrears rentals,” the claimants lawyers have submitted.

This development is in struck contract to the high life that Mugabe’s children and wife Grace were used to during the former president’s days in office.

The Mugabes have maintained a low profile since relinquishing power in a bloodless coup on November 21, 2017, a move political analysts believe was a political deal struck with current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.