Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori is dead

Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori is dead.

The 43-year-old ODM lawmaker passed on at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa early on Monday at around 5am.

Reports indicate that Dori had been admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he suffered acute blood pressure.

While confirming his death, ODM, through their Twitter handle said the lawmaker succumbed to cancer.

They remembered him as a dedicated and selfless leader.

“We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning. Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni Sana,” ODM said.

The party leader Raila Odinga condoled with the family and friends of the late MP.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Odinga said.