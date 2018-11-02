Mr Nice Guy Sonko wins praise for kind gestures

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is basking in online glory after Kenyans showered him with praises for his kind gestures.

Mr Sonko on Friday airlifted former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng from Kisumu to Nairobi for medical attention.

This was response to a public outcry after a video surfaced online of Conje clad in a tattered black t-shirt and lacking the glamour of her heydays as a boxing champion.

Governor Sonko has also promised to give her a job at the Nairobi Sports Management Board after she completes her rehabilitation.

The governor also recently came to the rescue of the Kenya Amputee Soceer team that is participating in the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The team impressed by storming to the knock-out stages for the first time.

“Mike sonko might not have the best management skills but he has a big heart…this is why he beats a lot of leaders in this country… May Conjestina Achieng feel well soon,” said ColeterK.

‘RARE GEM’

“Mike Sonko has proven to be a rare gem. Holding champ Conjestina Achieng’ all the way from Siaya to Nairobi,” wrote Sammy ayona.

“Conjestina Achieng’s mum words touched the depths of my soul while she was thanking Gov. Sonko. She said that may God help Sonko so that he continues helping other people in need. Selfless and sincere that mother,” commented kiptoo_alan.

“Thank you @MikeSonko for coming through. Conjestina Achieng needed help and you availed yourself. This champion should not suffer again. It’s time we should thank her for representing the country,” stated IAmAmbiyo.

“Enyewe #Sonko ni mtu wa watu. Wachana na wale mafala wengine wakuvaa suti kazi yao ni kuonekana kwa news weekend. Conjestina Achieng,” said KiloshMumo.