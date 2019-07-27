MP’s son dies in swimming pool while holidaying with family in US – PHOTOS

Ikolomani Member of Parliament, Bernard Shinali, is mourning his first born son who died in the in the US on Friday.

35-year-old Chris Masaka died in a swimming pool in Arizona State where he was on holiday with his family.

The late Masaka worked with the US Marine until his untimely death.

The family has said they received reports that Masaka had drowned in a swimming pool while trying to save a child, but it is in doubt.

The MP will be leaving for the US to attend to the matter and to arrange for the funeral.

When the Nation visited the MP’s home at Lirhembe village in Ikolomani sub-county on Saturday, the legislator was overwhelmed with grief and didn’t speak to journalists.

SUDDEN DEATH

Mr Robert Ayisi, the elder brother to Hon Shinali and family spokesman, said the family cannot explain the death of their son.

“We received the news about his death from a relative who works with him in the Navy. Masaka stays and works in Illinois State but had travelled to Arizona for a holiday with his family when he met his sudden death,” said Mr Ayisi.

It was not clear, by the time of going to the press, whether the body will be flown to Kenya for burial or it will be laid to rest in America.

Several leaders from Kakamega county, including National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Kakamega County MP Elsie Muhanda visited and condoled with the MP.

“I condole the family of Mr Shinali for the untimely demise of his son through a tragic water accident. May God grant the family the serenity and capacity to go over this hard and trying moment,” said Mr Malala.

SHOCKING NEWS

Ms Muhanda said she received the news of the death of the young Masaka with shock.

“It is disheartening that he had gone to save a child from the swimming pool but died in the process,” said Ms Muhanda.

Mr Washiali described the deceased as a hero who perished while saving humanity.

He said they had engaged the Kenyan envoys in the New York and Washington cities to get more details of about the death.

“It is not clear how a person who trained to survive in difficult situations like the US marine could drown in a swimming pool. Humanity will remember the young man for his bravery because he died saving a life,” said Mr Washiali.