MPs fail to honour DCI summons over ‘fake’ revenge porn video





Two members of the National Assembly summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, over defamation in relation to a viral video, failed to heed the directive.

The two, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, and his Fafi counterpart Abdikarim Osman Mohamed, were summoned alongside Woman Representatives Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), and Wangui wa Ngirici (Kirinyaga).

They were accused of defaming Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi using a fabricated video.

Mr Keynan and Mr Osman were to report to the DCI on Monday at 10am, while Ms Jaldesa and Ms Ngirici are required to do so the following day -on Tuesday.

“I have not received any summon from the DCI nor the police. They all know where to find me but no one has communicated with me so far regarding the purported summon,” said Mr Osman.

The said video, emerged online last December.

The Wajir Woman Representative vehemently denied that she was the one in the video.

She termed it work of her political detractors in the National Assembly as well as in her county, and sought a legal recourse.

The DCI, on Thursday requested the clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai to inform the four to report at the DCI headquarters this Monday and Tuesday, to facilitate investigations into the case.

However, the Legal Counsel for the Directorate of Litigation and Compliance at Parliament, Josephat Kuyoni directed the clerk to not honour the DCI’s request as it falls out of the scope of Parliament.

Mr Kuyoni advised that the DCI should communicate directly with the individual members rather than summoning them through the Clerk of parliament.

“Based on the abovementioned case under investigation, in the face of it, it does not arise from the performance of duties of a member of parliament. As such we recommend that the DCI correspond with the said members individually,” the parliamentary legal counsel said in a memo.

In relation to the case, police have since arrested six people in connection with the creation and spread of the video.