MPs breath easy as DCI cancels summons over ‘fake’ sex video

From left: Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Woman Representatives Wangui wa Ngirici (Kirinyaga) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), and Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed. PHOTOS | FILE

From left: Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Woman Representatives Wangui wa Ngirici (Kirinyaga) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), and Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed. PHOTOS | FILE





The Director of Criminal Investigations has cancelled summons to four MPs who are accused of defaming their colleague using a ‘fake’ sex video.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, his Fafi counterpart Abdikarim Osman Mohamed, were summoned alongside Woman Representatives Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), and Wangui wa Ngirici (Kirinyaga).

They were accused of defaming Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi using a fabricated video.

Mr Keynan and Mr Osman were to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday at 10am, while Ms Jaldesa and Ms Ngirici are required to do so the following day -on Tuesday.

DCI George Kinoti on Tuesday said there is no evidence linking the four to the leaked sex tape.

He said “the orders were uncalled for and no need for the four to show up as initially ordered.”

So far one Douglas Mbaya has been arraigned in court over the circulation of the video.