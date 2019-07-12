MP travels 5,000km to pay Sh300 debt to Indian benefactor

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong’i this week flew to India to clear a 30-year old debt he incurred during his university days in Aurangabad, Maharashtra state.

The second term Member of Parliament paid the Sh300 he had borrowed from an Indian benefactor.

Mr Tong’i was a student at a college in India between 1985- 89.

Mr Kashinath Gawli was happy when Mr Tong’I arrived at his home to announce that he was finally ready to settle the debt.

“As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that someday, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me,” he is quoted by the New Indian Express.

“God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house,” he added.

He then asked Mr Gawli to visit Kenya.