Lugari MP Ayub Savula has denied charges of receiving and presenting false documents over advertisement for government.





Lugari MP Ayub Savula has denied charges of receiving and presenting false documents over advertisement for government.

The MP and his two wives, Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Kemboi, face charges over a 122 million shillings fraud case at the Government Advertisement Agency.

The MP was arrested on Friday evening while at a pub in Nairobi.

More to follow…