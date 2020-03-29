MP John Kiarie questioned by DCI after his alarming post on Covid-19

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie was questioned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kabete on Sunday evening over his social media post claiming the government was sugar-coating the real situation of coronavirus in the Country.

Kabete DCI boss Francis Wanjau said they will know the way forward after they finish griling Kiarie, who prexented himlsef before the DCI, on his posts that attracted varied reactions from Kenyans led by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

In his long post on Facebook, the Jubilee legislator claimed there were more than 7,000 people in mandatory isolation centers across the country but failed to back his allegations with evidence.

In a swift rejoinder while giving an update on coronavirus, Kagwe refuted KJ’s claims and issued a stern warning that action will be taken against any politician who makes wild claims on the virus and ignores state directives.

“We have noted misinformation doing rounds on social media where a leader in the country is claiming there are over 7,000 in mandatory quarantine. While this may ultimately be the case and even perhaps more might get into quarantine. It’s simply at the moment not true,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe said the number of people who were put under quarantine was 2,050 and mass testing started on Sunday.

The CS further noted that no country in the world had contained the coronavirus entirely in its hospitals, saying there was a possibility that Kenyan facilities could be overrun by the fast spreading and deadly Covid-19.

“If the British National Health Service (NHS) has been overrun, isn’t it realistic to imagine that it could happen here. Criticising the government is just adding salt to injury,” He noted.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 42 after four more people tested positive for the Covid-19.