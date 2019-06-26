MP Jaguar arrested outside Parliament for incitement – VIDEO





Starehe MP Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has been arrested for alleged incitement of Kenyans against foreigners.

The MP was arrested on Wednesday outside Parliament.

Mr Njagua was bundled into a waiting car and taken to Nairobi Area police.

His South Mugirango colleague Silvanus Osoro pleaded with the detectives not to handcuff Jaguar.

“Hakuna haja ya kumfunga pingu, mweshimiwa ataenda tu,” said Osoro before a detective told him off and bundled the Starehe MP into a vehicle.

Jaguar had on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deport Chinese trading in city markets.

He further gave the government 24 hours to evict all foreigners doing business in his constituency, failure to which he threatened to round them up, beat them and forcefully kick them out of the country.

The remarks sparked jitters in Tanzania where Speaker of Parliament, Job Ndugai, on Tuesday ordered the Government to issue a statement on the safety of Tanzanians in Kenya, leading to Kazungu’s summoning.