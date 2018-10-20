Supporters of Saku MP Dido Ali camp outside DCI headquarter along Kiambu Road on October 22, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Saku MP Dido Ali was on Monday grilled by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi over the deadly clashes rocking Marsabit County.

The MP was later driven out in three speeding cars, with reports indicating that he is currently being held at Kileleshwa Police Station.

By 3pm, his North Horr counterpart Chachu Nganya was being driven to DCI headquarters from Marsabit under tight security.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali was also at the DCI headquarters in solidarity with Mr Ali.

Mr Ali supporters camped outside the DCI headquarters as they called for the release of the MP. They said his arrest is a barrier to peace negotiations that are currently ongoing in Marsabit.

Over ten people have been killed following the clashes pitting Borana and Gabra communities.

Initially, the Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet had warned that politicians who incited people to violence will be arrested.