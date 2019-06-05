MP filmed raining slaps and punches on blogger in public – VIDEO

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo was on Tuesday caught on camera assaulting a blogger in Kisumu for allegedly defaming him.

In a 41-second video clip which has gone viral, the legislator is seen confronting the blogger, identified as Maurice Ochieng Oduor, in what looks like a roadside kiosk.

The MP then proceeds to rain slaps on the blogger who is seated with his friends inside the kiosk, while demanding to know why he published the offensive post.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo recorded a statement at Kisumu central police station after he allegedly assaulted a young man in Kisumu for reportedly defaming him. pic.twitter.com/WGdalYe6bl — Hilary Kimuyu (@hilarykimuyu) June 5, 2019

According to Oduor, who has since pulled down the post, he has since reached out to the MP, who expressed a willingness to meet him over the matter.

“When he came at my place of work he just started slapping me but I restrained myself. His bodyguard held me as I asked why he was not behaving honourably,” said Mr Oduor.

The blogger is reported to have posted on Facebook account that the MP had earlier been arrested by officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

After the incident, it was reported that the MP did not wait for the authorities to take him in, but rather reported that his car had been destroyed by rowdy youths in Kisumu.

The police are now investigating the two cases of assault and the destruction of the MP’s car.