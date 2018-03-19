The photo that has been doing rounds on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY

Muhoroni MP Onyango KOyoo has denied claims on social media that he was marooned in flood water at an undisclosed location.

Mr KOyoo said the photo circulating on Facebook of a man dressed in suit standing atop a vehicle purported to be him is false and in bad faith.

The photo has been circulated in several Whatsapp groups and was posted on Facebook by former ODM Sirisia parliamentary candidate Nandalwe Moses Wanjala on Saturday evening.

It has caused panic among Muhoroni residents who have tried several times to reach their MP in vain.

Oruko Jakang’o, a resident of Ombeyi in Muhoroni said: “I have personally tried to reach him after seeing the photo but apparently, on a close look, that is not him.”

Nairobi News contacted Mr KOyoo through his personal assistant and he denied being caught up in the predicament.

“That is not me. I know the person who has posted it quite well but that is malice because currently am in Nairobi,” Mr KOyoo said.

When contacted, Mr Nandalwe said he received the photo from “a friend.”

“I also got it from a friend who told me it was Hon KOyoo,” said Mr Nandalwe.

Ongoing rainfall has wreaked havoc in many parts of the Country, displacing people and has also left others dead.