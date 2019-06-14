MP in court for ‘punching’ female colleague, lawyers claim mental problems
Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim has been charged with assaulting Woman Representative Fatima Gedi within the precincts of the national assembly .
He has also been charged with causing actual harm to her body.
He pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.
His lawyers told court that the MP developed mental complications on Friday night and was rushed to Aga Khan hospital for medical attention.