MP in court for ‘punching’ female colleague, lawyers claim mental problems

Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim Amin at Milimani Court on June 14, 2019.

PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim has been charged with assaulting Woman Representative Fatima Gedi within the precincts of the national assembly .

He has also been charged with causing actual harm to her body.

He pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

His lawyers told court that the MP developed mental complications on Friday night and was rushed to Aga Khan hospital for medical attention.