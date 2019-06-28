MP arrested at JKIA over alleged tax fraud

Lamu West MP Stanley Muiruri Muthama was on Thursday night arrested by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged fraud.

The MP was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after being trailed.

Mr Muiruri is expected to be charged in an Eldoret court where he was taken after his arrest in Nairobi. He will be charged with tax related offences.

He will be charged in an Eldoret court with a tax related offence,” the DCI said.

Separately, sleuths also arrested a Police Constable Collins Wanjala in connection to a series of robberies reported in Nairobi.

“His accomplice, identified as Paul Origi, was also nabbed while driving,”the DCI said.